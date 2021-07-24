Orser 60th

The Orsers had their first child while living in Billings and then moved to Santa Maria, California, so Dan could pursue his education at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo while at the same time working at Vandenburg Air Force Base. Donna worked for the City Clerk of Santa Maria while continuing to have the couple's other three children. After 17 years in California the Orsers moved back to Montana where Dan spent time working for Town Pump and later Montana Rescue Mission from where he retired. Donna worked for Little Flower Church and then Billings Police Department from where she retired after 14 years.