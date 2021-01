Nancy and Joe Pirami of Billings celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a dinner at the Windmill restaurant in Billings.

They were married on December 31, 1960.

Nancy retired from the City of Billings and Joe retired from the U.S. Postal Service.

Their children and spouses are Randy and Tesesa Pirami and grandchildren Braden, Isabella and Blake of Salt Lake City, Utah, and children Rick and Alison Pirami of Billings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0