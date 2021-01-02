Porter 50th

Athna-May and Joe Porter, of Billings, celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family barbecue at home.

Athna-May Bliss and Joseph Porter were married Sept. 12, 1970, in Roundup.

She is a homemaker, volunteer, caregiver, family history instructor and author.

He worked as a mechanical and project engineer at Texaco, ConocoPhillips, Unifield and Worley Parsons. He retired after 43 years to spend more time with family and to enjoy the workshop he built at their “Porter Poor Farm” outside of Billings.

Their children and spouses are Benjamin and Jennifer Jacobs-Porter, of Berkeley, California, and Jamie and Melsie Porter, of Billings.

They have four grandchildren.

