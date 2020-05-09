Stanley 65th

Joyce and Chuck Stanley, of Billings, celebrated their 65th anniversary with a trip to a local McDonald’s drive-thru. The couple’s daughters, sons-in-law and granddaughters live out of state and could not attend the celebration because of COVID-19 restrictions, but a family celebration at their daughter's home in Washington is planned for September.
Joyce Chelberg and Chuck Stanley were married May 7, 1955, in Billings. Chuck, a Korean War veteran, worked for Northern Pacific and Burlington Northern railways for 34 years, retiring in 1987. Joyce, a graduate of Billings Business School, is a homemaker.
Their daughters and sons-in-law are Debbie and Gary Kelso, of Monroe, Washington; Cindy Stanley and Steve Thompson, of Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Linda Stanley and Kelly Ohlson, of Fort Collins, Colorado.
They have two granddaughters.
