Stockfish 60th

Connie and Jim Stockfish, of Billings, celebrated their 60th anniversary with beer and burgers in their backyard.
Connie Arnold and Jim Stockfish were married Aug. 16, 1960, in Billings.
She worked at Lockwood School.
He was a plumber for more than 30 years.
Their children and daughter-in-law are Kelly Potter, James Stockfish Jr., the late Robert Stockfish, and Scott and Joan Stockfish.
They have eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!