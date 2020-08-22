 Skip to main content
Stockfish 60th

Jim and Connie Stockfish

Connie and Jim Stockfish, of Billings, celebrated their 60th anniversary with beer and burgers in their backyard.

Connie Arnold and Jim Stockfish were married Aug. 16, 1960, in Billings.

She worked at Lockwood School.

He was a plumber for more than 30 years.

Their children and daughter-in-law are Kelly Potter, James Stockfish Jr., the late Robert Stockfish, and Scott and Joan Stockfish.

They have eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

