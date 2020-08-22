Stockfish 60th

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Connie and Jim Stockfish, of Billings, celebrated their 60th anniversary with beer and burgers in their backyard.

Connie Arnold and Jim Stockfish were married Aug. 16, 1960, in Billings.

She worked at Lockwood School.

He was a plumber for more than 30 years.

Their children and daughter-in-law are Kelly Potter, James Stockfish Jr., the late Robert Stockfish, and Scott and Joan Stockfish.

They have eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

