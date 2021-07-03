Tripple 65th

Harvey & Beverly Tripple of Billings celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a dinner and celebration on Monday, June 28, 2021.

They were married on June 28, 1956, in Sterling, Colorado.

They lived in various parts of the world including Japan, Hawaii and numerous U.S. states as a result of Harvey’s military participation and his work with Monsanto Agricultural Products Company. Harvey also proudly served for 22 years in the Navy Reserve until his retirement as a commander. During these years Beverly focused on children’s activities, teaching language arts in junior high school, and church organist.

They finally settled in Denver, Colorado, for many years. They moved to Billings five years ago to be close to their grandchildren.

They are celebrated by their children and their families: Gregory and Marielena Tripple-Sandoval, Suzie and Dr. Glen Guzman; and grandchildren Sammie, Cole, Takota, and Ahmilee Guzman, all of Billings; and Joey and Danny Tripple of Denver, sons of the late Douglas Tripple.

