von Rohr 60th

Marion and John von Rohr, of Billings, celebrated their 60th anniversary with a family dinner at Outback Steakhouse.

Marion Marszolek and John von Rohr were married May 28, 1960, in Chicago.

They moved to Billings in 1993, after she retired from J.C. Penney and he retired from A.C. Nielsen Co.

Their children and daughters-in-law are David and Karen von Rohr, of Billings; Paul and Jennifer von Rohr, of Medinah, Illinois; and Julie von Rohr, of Bloomingdale, Illinois.

They have four grandchildren.

