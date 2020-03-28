Walter 50th

Georgia and Chuck Walter, of Billings, celebrated their 50th anniversary at The Windmill with immediate family and members of their original wedding party. Their children planned and hosted the dinner, as well as a family trip to Vienna, Austria, on which the couple plans to continue celebrating.
Georgia Ann Yerger and Charles Walter were married March 14, 1970, at Pilgrim Congregational Church.
Georgia attended Billings Business School, worked at Billings Clinic, and retired in 2006.
Chuck attended MSUB, graduated in 1974, worked for ExxonMobil, and retired in 2007.
Their children and spouses are Jason Walter and Phillip Dulion, of Kirkland, Washington, and Brandon and Kimberly Walter, of Billings.
They have two grandchildren.
