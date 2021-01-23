 Skip to main content
Yoder 60th

Yoder 60th

Delmer and Ruth Yoder are celebrating 60 years of "I Love You Truly."

Delmer Allen Yoder sang this song to his bride Ruth Weber at their wedding on Jan. 20, 1961 at First Assembly of God in Billings.

A celebration with some friends and family has taken place, and they will celebrate with more family this summer.

Delmer is retired from the U.S. Postal Service and Ruth is retired from Billings Clinic.

Delmer is from Culbertson and Ruth is from Billings.

Their daughter is Debbie Proulx of Billings. The couple has three grandchildren and five great-grandchilden.

