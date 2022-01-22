Ziegler 65th

Ziggy and Stella Ziegler celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary at Henry’s Garage in Billings on Sunday Jan. 16, 2022.

They were married on Jan. 19, 1957 in Los Angeles, California.

Ziggy, born and raised in Los Angeles, and Stella, who relocated from New York at 7-years-old, went to the same elementary school where they initially met. Ziggy attended a year of college before being drafted into the army for the Korean War. When he returned, Stella had grown up. The seed of their romance began when Stella’s boyfriend at the time did not want to escort her to an event. Their mothers suggested that Ziggy take her and so began a friendship that budded into romance.

In 1974, the married couple moved to Montana after purchasing a KOA campground. The Zieglers quickly became loved by the Billings community as they established themselves with Stella’s Kitchen and Bakery that they owned and operated for 41 years. Ziggy was a county commissioner for 12 years and a county auditor for 4 years.

Their daughter Judy lives in New York, their son Jim Jr. lives in Laurel, their son Jerry lives in Eerie, Colorado, their son Joel lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, and their daughter Jacque lives in Independence, Oregon. They have eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

