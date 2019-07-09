{{featured_button_text}}

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Twin girls

Apryl and Anthony Hilderbrand, Laurel

Girls

Daydree and AJ Lucero, Columbus

Kendall Crowe and Jacque Carr, Crow Agency

Twin Boys

Shaun and Jeremy Bentley, Billings

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Cara Webb and Ben-Jamin Ashworth, Billings

Amy OldCoyote, Billings

Stephanie and Kevin Witherspoon, Laurel

Taylor and Antonio Vasco, Sheridan, Wyo.

Taylor and Levi Kuntz, Billings

Brynn and Dakota Hayes, Columbus

Kayla and Cody Berry, Billings

Katie and Seth Vannoy, Billings

Michelle Amoguis and Eric Johansen, Billings

Boys

Korina and Nicholas Scheerer, Billings

Ashley Armstrong and Alan Field, Billings

Adarie Keller and DJ Baxter, Billings

