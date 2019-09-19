{{featured_button_text}}

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Danielle Kennedy and Olvis De Los Santos, Billings

Emily Rice and Marcus Findley, Billings

Beth Hardin and Trenton Francis, Billings

Boys

Tessa and Benjamin Stambaugh, Billings

Paige and Nathan Zavadil, Billings

Danielle and Adam Uselman, Billings

Janica Jorgenson and John Grandchamp Jr., Wolf Point

Ashley Medicine Bull and Jace Strange Owl, Lame Deer

Kendra Fischer and Cody Manala, Billings

Saint Vincent Healthcare

Girl

Delilah and Melvin Hofer, Golden Valley Colony

Boys

Barbara Harris and Chris Peter, Billings

Angel Ricker and Lorenzo Valencia, Billings

