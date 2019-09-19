Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Danielle Kennedy and Olvis De Los Santos, Billings
Emily Rice and Marcus Findley, Billings
Beth Hardin and Trenton Francis, Billings
Boys
Tessa and Benjamin Stambaugh, Billings
Paige and Nathan Zavadil, Billings
Danielle and Adam Uselman, Billings
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Janica Jorgenson and John Grandchamp Jr., Wolf Point
Ashley Medicine Bull and Jace Strange Owl, Lame Deer
Kendra Fischer and Cody Manala, Billings
Saint Vincent Healthcare
Girl
Delilah and Melvin Hofer, Golden Valley Colony
Boys
Barbara Harris and Chris Peter, Billings
Angel Ricker and Lorenzo Valencia, Billings