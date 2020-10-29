 Skip to main content
Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Kori Miller and Alex Hamman, Billings

Heather and Matthew Godfrey, Miles City

Emily Cross and Alex Wigger, Billings

Sharee and Bowen Leuenberger, Billings

Boys

Paige and Skyler Best, Billings

Leslie Solórzano and Cyle Black Eagle, Ashland

Dalynn OldBull and Dustin Nanto, Lodge Grass

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Autumn Bergen and Isaac Kimber, Billings

Chani Fraser and Alden Bradley Sr., Ashland

Kia Thunderchild and Michael Bigback, Billings

Halee and Tanner Lineberry, Laurel

Brittney Weis and Joseph Reso, Greybull Wyoming

Nina Werhonig and Nicholas John Martin, Billings

Lara and Odis Harkins, Billings

Erin and Bryson Hayter, Billings

Tanna and Jacob Yerger, Billings

Michelle NotAfraid & Jeremy Leider, Lame Deer

Boys

Amyiah FallsDown and Shiloh Whitewoman, Billings

Christine Diane and Michael James Kelso, Billings

Macy and Bailey Lehenbauer, Billings

Tanya and Lee Langford, Billings

Tara and Thomas Kirschenmann, Billings

