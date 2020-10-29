Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Kori Miller and Alex Hamman, Billings
Heather and Matthew Godfrey, Miles City
Emily Cross and Alex Wigger, Billings
Sharee and Bowen Leuenberger, Billings
Boys
Paige and Skyler Best, Billings
Leslie Solórzano and Cyle Black Eagle, Ashland
Dalynn OldBull and Dustin Nanto, Lodge Grass
St. Vincent Healthcare
Girls
Autumn Bergen and Isaac Kimber, Billings
Chani Fraser and Alden Bradley Sr., Ashland
Kia Thunderchild and Michael Bigback, Billings
Halee and Tanner Lineberry, Laurel
Brittney Weis and Joseph Reso, Greybull Wyoming
Nina Werhonig and Nicholas John Martin, Billings
Lara and Odis Harkins, Billings
Erin and Bryson Hayter, Billings
Tanna and Jacob Yerger, Billings
Michelle NotAfraid & Jeremy Leider, Lame Deer
Boys
Amyiah FallsDown and Shiloh Whitewoman, Billings
Christine Diane and Michael James Kelso, Billings
Macy and Bailey Lehenbauer, Billings
Tanya and Lee Langford, Billings
Tara and Thomas Kirschenmann, Billings
