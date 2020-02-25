Births at Billings hospitals

Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Boys

Uriah Reinhardt and Dante Lopez, Billings

Amy and Tyler Westrope, Billings

Kayla and Cody Phillips, Billings

Danielle and Ryley Banks, Columbus

Chaundra Monical and Thomas Walsh, Billings

Girls

Jennifer and Jesse Stark, Huntley

Shelby Summerlin and Daniel Sederberg, Billings

Kaneeta and Tyrel Little Swallow, Garryowen

Tamara Turnsplenty and Mark Herrera, Billings

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Shcora Firman and Taylor Cuda, Billings

Elise and Tyson Dye, Billings

Laura and Clay Gregersen, Billings

Rachel and Alex Larkin, Red Lodge

Paige and Matt Parker, Billings

Jeri Castro, Billings

Boys

Erikka and Kirean Wahl, Billings

Jena and Andrew Huck, Billings

Goldie Real Bird and Edward Gains, Pryor

