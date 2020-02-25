Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Boys
Uriah Reinhardt and Dante Lopez, Billings
Amy and Tyler Westrope, Billings
Kayla and Cody Phillips, Billings
Danielle and Ryley Banks, Columbus
Chaundra Monical and Thomas Walsh, Billings
Girls
Jennifer and Jesse Stark, Huntley
Shelby Summerlin and Daniel Sederberg, Billings
Kaneeta and Tyrel Little Swallow, Garryowen
You have free articles remaining.
Tamara Turnsplenty and Mark Herrera, Billings
St. Vincent Healthcare
Girls
Shcora Firman and Taylor Cuda, Billings
Elise and Tyson Dye, Billings
Laura and Clay Gregersen, Billings
Rachel and Alex Larkin, Red Lodge
Paige and Matt Parker, Billings
Jeri Castro, Billings
Boys
Erikka and Kirean Wahl, Billings
Jena and Andrew Huck, Billings
Goldie Real Bird and Edward Gains, Pryor