Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Tanaya and Ira Dust, Billings
Megan Hooper and Gaspar Barragan, Musselshell
Kami and Bryce Doak, Billings
Katie Larson and Guy Behrent, Columbus
Boys
Tara and Jace Moon, Laurel
Michelle Heupel and Noah Leschak, Billings
Kailee And Isaiah Miles, Billings
St. Vincent Healthcare
Twin Girls
Shyanna Martin and Dawson Bell, Sheridan, Wyo.
Girls
Kelsie and Matthew Groff, Billings
Veronica Farfan and Channis Whiteman, Billings
Kelsey and Jeff Peters, Billings
Kim and Cole Heller, Winifred
Tamara Spang and Willie Sequi Jr., Busby
Boy
Dawn and David Rudolph, Big Timber