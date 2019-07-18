{{featured_button_text}}

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Tanaya and Ira Dust, Billings

Megan Hooper and Gaspar Barragan, Musselshell

Kami and Bryce Doak, Billings

Katie Larson and Guy Behrent, Columbus

Boys

Tara and Jace Moon, Laurel

Michelle Heupel and Noah Leschak, Billings

Kailee And Isaiah Miles, Billings

St. Vincent Healthcare

Twin Girls

Shyanna Martin and Dawson Bell, Sheridan, Wyo.

Girls

Kelsie and Matthew Groff, Billings

Veronica Farfan and Channis Whiteman, Billings

Kelsey and Jeff Peters, Billings

Kim and Cole Heller, Winifred

Tamara Spang and Willie Sequi Jr., Busby

Boy

Dawn and David Rudolph, Big Timber

