Births at Billings hospitals
Births

Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Tristan Demers and Trenton Delaney - Roundup 

Kelly and Kody Lund - Winnett 

Brandi and Vince Cebuhar - Billings

Amanda and Henry Fox - Laurel 

Boy

Darcie and Nicholas Tempel

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Tashanda Bright and Shane Austin, Billings

Emily Jones and Jake Eaton, Billings

Ashley and Taylor Gierke, Billings

Annie and Joshua Martin, Billings

Boys

Andrea and Jay Galt, Billings

Cehleesia Longknife and Colton Cooper, Ashland

Sedona Jimenez and Colton Christenson, Laurel

