Births at Billings hospitals
Billings Gazette
Feb 4, 2022

St. Vincent Hospital
Girls
Sarah and Tyler Black, Billings
Mindy Sayler and Michael Harper, Billings
Boy
Chardell Barbula and Nathen Gossens, Billings