Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Laura and Curtis Hartman, Billings

Emily Hamnes and Dru Rietz-Weens, Billings

Corrine and Mathew Merenz, Billings

Amber Fitzgerald and Austin Bruretti, Billings

Michelle Lewis and Kevin Boyd, Billings

Eden Carrillo and Rafael Antonio, Billings

Rebecca Ekak and Miles Fostner, Billings

Brenwyn Richey and David Fann, Laurel

Boys

Stacie and Hayden Matye, Billings

Charlotte and Jordan Kern, Billings

Brittany and Taylor Schwarzinger, Billings

Olive and William Smells, Hardin

Samantha Groves and Edward Morony, Billings

Hannah and Shawn Heck, Laurel

Erin Doherty and Tyler Cook, Billings

Jenee and Casey Paluso, Billings

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Taya and Joseph Houghton, Billings

Calesta Redneck and Sage Spang, Lame Deer

Boys

Marshea and William KillsonTop Sr., Hardin

Breanna Nelson, Fromberg

Jessica Martin and Kareem Reed, Billings

