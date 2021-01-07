Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Laura and Curtis Hartman, Billings
Emily Hamnes and Dru Rietz-Weens, Billings
Corrine and Mathew Merenz, Billings
Amber Fitzgerald and Austin Bruretti, Billings
Michelle Lewis and Kevin Boyd, Billings
Eden Carrillo and Rafael Antonio, Billings
Rebecca Ekak and Miles Fostner, Billings
Brenwyn Richey and David Fann, Laurel
Boys
Stacie and Hayden Matye, Billings
Charlotte and Jordan Kern, Billings
Brittany and Taylor Schwarzinger, Billings
Olive and William Smells, Hardin
Samantha Groves and Edward Morony, Billings
Hannah and Shawn Heck, Laurel
Erin Doherty and Tyler Cook, Billings
Jenee and Casey Paluso, Billings
St. Vincent Healthcare
Girls
Taya and Joseph Houghton, Billings
Calesta Redneck and Sage Spang, Lame Deer
Boys
Marshea and William KillsonTop Sr., Hardin
Breanna Nelson, Fromberg
Jessica Martin and Kareem Reed, Billings