Births

Births at Billings hospitals

St. Vincent Hospital

Girls

Renessa Falls Down, Billings

Daydree and AJ Lucero, Columbus

Shayla and Shaun Sideris, Billings

Kynzie and Matthew Oliver, Billings

Boys

RaCinda White Clay and Robert D. Little Nest, Crow Agency

Cianna Schlepp and Jarrod Sorrentino, Miles City

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Jocelyn and Gyle Becker, Billings 

Melissa and Thomas Chameraud, Billings 

Sha’kia Taylor and Perry Thomas III, Laurel 

Lorita Harper-Wilhelm and Chance Wilhelm, Billings 

Boys

Kelci and TC Rolfstad, Billings 

Destiny Tallwhiteman and Travis Two Two Sr., Lame Deer 

Troy Wilson and Jerry Lantis, Billings 

