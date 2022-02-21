Births at Billings hospitals

St. Vincent Hospital
Girls
Renessa Falls Down, Billings
Daydree and AJ Lucero, Columbus
Shayla and Shaun Sideris, Billings
Kynzie and Matthew Oliver, Billings
Boys
RaCinda White Clay and Robert D. Little Nest, Crow Agency
Cianna Schlepp and Jarrod Sorrentino, Miles City
Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Jocelyn and Gyle Becker, Billings
Melissa and Thomas Chameraud, Billings
Sha’kia Taylor and Perry Thomas III, Laurel
Lorita Harper-Wilhelm and Chance Wilhelm, Billings
Boys
Kelci and TC Rolfstad, Billings
Destiny Tallwhiteman and Travis Two Two Sr., Lame Deer
Troy Wilson and Jerry Lantis, Billings