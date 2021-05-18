 Skip to main content
Births at Billings hospitals

 St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Anna and Brock Ullom, Billings

Delilah and Melvin Hofer, Ryegate

Sara BigHair and Milen Blackbear, Ashland

Julia and Peter Hofer, Harlowton

Taylor and Beaumont Berumen, Billings

Erica Gutierrez and Richard Meza, Billings

Chelsea and Josh Cantrell, Laurel

Rebecca and Jeff Manning, Billings

Kelsie and Matthew Groff, Billings

Jayla Fasthorse, Wolf Point

Boys

Lauren and Adam Johnson, Billings

Samantha and Matthew Huck, Billings

Jenny Jutz and Marcus Sprattler, Billings

Melanie and Jared Foran, Hilger 

Sara and Joe Wipf, Broadview

