Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Laurie and Mark Gaugler, Judith Gap

Hayley Backbone and D. Cruz Stops, Crow Agency

Rachel and Russell Nemetz, Billings

Boys

Kelsie and Trevin Ophus, Billings

Danielle and Cody Hultberg, Shepherd

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Ashley & Ricky Hotter, Miles City

Kaitlinn and Cody Cuppy, Billings

Allison and Tyler Simpson, Billings

Boys

Alysia Anderson & Josh Link, Billings

Carlie & Seth Carlson, Billings

Taylor & Morty Manning, Billings

Michaela Montosa & Isaac Sams, Billings

