Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Annabell and Jacob Ayers, Billings

Michelle Wiff and Curtis Lind, Billings

Ashley and Landon Fisher, Joliet

Boys

Kimberly and Jacob Hildebrandt, Laurel

Amber Reynolds and Sterling Havens, Billings

Alicia Langford and Shaun Stanley, Billings

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Elle and David Swecker, Billings

Whitney and Ian Hafner, Joliet

Jaden Ramirez and Forrest Guptill, Billings

Lindsey Clark, Ballantine

Robyn Brownlow and Josh Graven, Red Lodge

Cyan Parker and Jacob Dayley, Billings

Boys

Sarah and Anthony Hurley, Billings

Jessica and Randy Guenthner, Laurel

