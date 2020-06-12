Births at Billings hospitals

St. Vincent Healthcare
Girls
Amie Hulteng and Joshua Michael, Billings
Katie and Colton Meier, Billings
Star and Nick Morris, Billings
Boy
Kallie BlackEagle and Justin Pease, Lodge Grass
