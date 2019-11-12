{{featured_button_text}}

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Tana Stewart and Casey Cummins, Lodge Grass

Pebbles Robles-Diaz and Antonio Tallball, Billings

Diane and Morten Thomassen, Billings

Mikeala and Daniel Toegel, Laurel

Autumn and Brandon Arlian, Billings

Boys

A`Lynn Shields and Ryan Kalvoda, Glendive

Kate and Michael Hurff, Hardin

Katrina and Michael Mullin, Billings

Rachel Whiteman and Marv Old Horn, Lodge Grass

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Kristi and Matt Erickson, Billings

Stormie Robey, Billings

Jana and Miguel Reynaga-Hernandez, Billings

Boys

Brittany and Joey Perkins, Billings

Kylie and Loren Walker, Huntley

Maezee Pretty Paint and Max Morales, Hardin

