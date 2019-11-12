Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Tana Stewart and Casey Cummins, Lodge Grass
Pebbles Robles-Diaz and Antonio Tallball, Billings
Diane and Morten Thomassen, Billings
Mikeala and Daniel Toegel, Laurel
Autumn and Brandon Arlian, Billings
Boys
A`Lynn Shields and Ryan Kalvoda, Glendive
Kate and Michael Hurff, Hardin
Katrina and Michael Mullin, Billings
Rachel Whiteman and Marv Old Horn, Lodge Grass
St. Vincent Healthcare
Girls
Kristi and Matt Erickson, Billings
Stormie Robey, Billings
Jana and Miguel Reynaga-Hernandez, Billings
Boys
Brittany and Joey Perkins, Billings
Kylie and Loren Walker, Huntley
Maezee Pretty Paint and Max Morales, Hardin