Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Aaishah Muhammad and Dylan Whitney, Billings

Kendra Renee Ludtke and Joshua Robert Ludtke, Billings

Boys

Torey and Kory Hammer, Billings

Sarah Singer and Nick Bostic, Billings

Kayla Gonzales, Lame Deer

Sara Jane and Matthew Seibert, Billings

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Melissa and Geoffrey Cunningham, Billings

Erika and Tyson Donaldson, Billings

Krista Fillmore and Jeremy Smith, Billings

Boys

Taylor and Shane Walk, Billings

Kirsti Walker and Brad Rice, Forsyth

