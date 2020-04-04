Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Aaishah Muhammad and Dylan Whitney, Billings
Kendra Renee Ludtke and Joshua Robert Ludtke, Billings
Boys
Torey and Kory Hammer, Billings
Sarah Singer and Nick Bostic, Billings
Kayla Gonzales, Lame Deer
Sara Jane and Matthew Seibert, Billings
St. Vincent Healthcare
Girls
Melissa and Geoffrey Cunningham, Billings
Erika and Tyson Donaldson, Billings
Krista Fillmore and Jeremy Smith, Billings
Boys
Taylor and Shane Walk, Billings
Kirsti Walker and Brad Rice, Forsyth
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!