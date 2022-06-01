 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births

Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Korilynn Wolfname and Soloman Blacksmith, Billings 

Rebecca Ekak and George Forstner, Laurel 

Boys

Rustaeyah Limberhand and Monty Reed, Pryor 

Katrina and Seth Rumage, Billings 

Breeann and Chris Purkett, Forsyth 

Hilary Alweis and Mark Murphy, Billings 

St. Vincent's Hospital

Triplets - boys

Ashley Scott and Charles Keppel, Billings

Twins - boys

Katelyn Donaldson and Ryan Buening, Billings

Girls

Kristen and Ty Atwater, Bozeman

Baylee Nagel and Canon Wicks, Laurel

Anjelicia Killsnight, Lame Deer

Dezeray Brasda, Billings

Boys

Hanna Apps and Raider Harriet, Billings

Shawnteria Westbrook, Billings

Emma Guapo, Billings

Maney Koszuta and Newlan Parker, Billings

Alicea Don't Mix and Jaden Seminole, Billings

Brittany and Tyler Frank, Billings

Kelly Englert and Tyler Miner, Billings

Amber and Derek Schuler, Billings

Amber and Brandon Dimich, Billings

Emily and Blaine Phillips, Lodge Grass

Harlei Leider and Tai'vian Brady, Crow Agency

