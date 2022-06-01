Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Korilynn Wolfname and Soloman Blacksmith, Billings
Rebecca Ekak and George Forstner, Laurel
Boys
Rustaeyah Limberhand and Monty Reed, Pryor
Katrina and Seth Rumage, Billings
Breeann and Chris Purkett, Forsyth
Hilary Alweis and Mark Murphy, Billings
St. Vincent's Hospital
Triplets - boys
Ashley Scott and Charles Keppel, Billings
Twins - boys
Katelyn Donaldson and Ryan Buening, Billings
Girls
People are also reading…
Kristen and Ty Atwater, Bozeman
Baylee Nagel and Canon Wicks, Laurel
Anjelicia Killsnight, Lame Deer
Dezeray Brasda, Billings
Boys
Hanna Apps and Raider Harriet, Billings
Shawnteria Westbrook, Billings
Emma Guapo, Billings
Maney Koszuta and Newlan Parker, Billings
Alicea Don't Mix and Jaden Seminole, Billings
Brittany and Tyler Frank, Billings
Kelly Englert and Tyler Miner, Billings
Amber and Derek Schuler, Billings
Amber and Brandon Dimich, Billings
Emily and Blaine Phillips, Lodge Grass
Harlei Leider and Tai'vian Brady, Crow Agency