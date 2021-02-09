Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girl
Katrina and Darin Stremler, Broadview
Boys
Kaitlyn and Jesse Schmidt, Hardin
Christina and Chris Gomer, Billings
Morgan and Nathan Williams, Billings
Allyssa Roan and Jared Speakerworth, Billings
Gabrielle Little Owl and Nick Real Bird Sr., Billings
Emma and Jese Stetson, Fromberg
Robyn Parvin and Ryan Edwards, Big Horn
St. Vincent Healthcare
Girls
Amy and Alex Shin, Billings
Jenny and Mike Vondra, Billings
Lyndsey and Gavin McLaughlin, Lavina
Vanessa Gilbert and Steve Phillips, Billings
Breannda Romero, Billings
Boys
Marleah Garcia and Cody Sooktis, Lame Deer
Hilary and Patrick One Bear, Ashland
Deneen and Alvin Not Afraid, Billings
Nicole and Dave Rood, Billings
Tiona and Matthew Jimenez, Billings
Tabetha Rindahl and Nickolas Fox, Billings
Jackie and Mitch Grove, Shepard
Faith Anderson and John Jay Kelly, Billings
Norma Romersa and Sean Oberweiser, Billings