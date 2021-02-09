 Skip to main content
Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girl

Katrina and Darin Stremler, Broadview

Boys

Kaitlyn and Jesse Schmidt, Hardin

Christina and Chris Gomer, Billings

Morgan and Nathan Williams, Billings

Allyssa Roan and Jared Speakerworth, Billings

Gabrielle Little Owl and Nick Real Bird Sr., Billings

Emma and Jese Stetson, Fromberg

Robyn Parvin and Ryan Edwards, Big Horn

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Amy and Alex Shin, Billings

Jenny and Mike Vondra, Billings

Lyndsey and Gavin McLaughlin, Lavina

Vanessa Gilbert and Steve Phillips, Billings

Breannda Romero, Billings

Boys

Marleah Garcia and Cody Sooktis, Lame Deer

Hilary and Patrick One Bear, Ashland

Deneen and Alvin Not Afraid, Billings

Nicole and Dave Rood, Billings

Tiona and Matthew Jimenez, Billings

Tabetha Rindahl and Nickolas Fox, Billings

Jackie and Mitch Grove, Shepard

Faith Anderson and John Jay Kelly, Billings

Norma Romersa and Sean Oberweiser, Billings

