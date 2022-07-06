 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births

Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Laura and Caden Rottrup, Billings

Lexie and Bryant Mawyer, Billings

Alison and Phillip Minder, Billings

Boys

Jessica and Nick Homewood, Columbus

Stacey Red Star and Paul Amyotte, Billings

Dana Conway and Josh Nichols, Billings

Breanna and Chris Shermer, Worden

Natalie and Curtis Zaugg, Billings

St. Vincent's Hospital

Girls

Katarina and Colton Arneson, Billings

Cydney Parsons and Nicholas McPhail, Billings

Cydrea and Shane Scott, Billings

Alicia Lira Tousley, Billings

Meghan and Jacobe Prather, Billings

Boys

Dakota Music and Jacob Kindred, Billings

Acacia Lynn Ramirez Scheel and Triston Lee Baker, Billings

Kalazaya Cotter and Jonathon McClure, Billings

