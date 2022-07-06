Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Laura and Caden Rottrup, Billings
Lexie and Bryant Mawyer, Billings
Alison and Phillip Minder, Billings
Boys
Jessica and Nick Homewood, Columbus
Stacey Red Star and Paul Amyotte, Billings
Dana Conway and Josh Nichols, Billings
Breanna and Chris Shermer, Worden
Natalie and Curtis Zaugg, Billings
St. Vincent's Hospital
Girls
Katarina and Colton Arneson, Billings
Cydney Parsons and Nicholas McPhail, Billings
Cydrea and Shane Scott, Billings
Alicia Lira Tousley, Billings
Meghan and Jacobe Prather, Billings
Boys
Dakota Music and Jacob Kindred, Billings
Acacia Lynn Ramirez Scheel and Triston Lee Baker, Billings
Kalazaya Cotter and Jonathon McClure, Billings