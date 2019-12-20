St. Vincent Healthcare
Girl
Sarah and Levi Scotson, Lewistown
Boys
Charmaign Dillon and Ezekiel LaTray, Billings
Alesha and Kyle Duke, Billings
Amanda and Tyler Schilling, Billings
