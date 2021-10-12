 Skip to main content
Births at Billings hospitals
Births

Births at Billings hospitals

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Kayla and Michael Rogers, Lockwood

Stefanie Bearcomesout and Mervin Lei, Ashland

Tatianna Franco and Steven Juarez, Billings

Lonnie Charbonneau and Anthony Scharen, Billings

Maurissa and Kinnell Holt, Billings

Beth & Trey Gregg, Billings

Boys

Shalace Hogan and Byron Bearchum, Ashland

Christi Godbey and Orin Jessen, Billings

Jessi and Jon Rasmusson, Park City

Elizabeth Parent and Taylor Olsem, Billings

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Kristi and Kelsey Wiltzen, Billings 

Erin and Brock Alonzo, Billings 

Josie Darrah and Carson Roberts, Billings 

Boys

Samantha Lytle and Jordan McClintock, Billings 

Amy and Andrew Akerstrom, Billings 

