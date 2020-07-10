Births at Billings hospitals

Return to homepage ×
St. Vincent Healthcare
Girls
Trina and Josh Holte, Billings
Angelynn and Cole Dodson, Laurel
Erin and Jeremy Lavold, Laurel
Amy and Waylon Fortune, Hardin
Boys
Heidi and Sheldon Sorensen, Billings
Monica and Connor Atkinson, Billings
