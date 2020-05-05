Births at Billings hospitals

Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Boys

Azher and Lane Gobbs, Laurel

Alicia and Randall Werk, Hays

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Tianna Lee and Tyler Rains, Billings

Shannon Diegel and Jacob Ruff, Billings

Shayna and Taylor Broyles, Billings

Carly and Jimmy Swain, Billings

Brittney and Cody Rose, Billings

Boys

Lacey and Casey Volk, Billings

LaRose Nomee and Isiah Little Nest, Lodge Grass

Tayler Collins and Sabastian Fahrenholt, Billings

Kelly and James Stacy, Billings

Andrea Spang and Joseph Haugen, Colstrip

