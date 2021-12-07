 Skip to main content
Births at Billings hospitals
Births

Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Karissa and Zach Starcher, Billings 

Lily and Logan Gaylor, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 

Boys

Kinsey McCann and Austin Stricker, Billings

Amanda and Chase Colgrove, Columbus 

Natalie and Cody Preston, Billings 

Braylee Armajo and Frank RidesHorse, Lodge Grass 

Cenzie and Aaron Burlison, Billings 

St. Vincent Hospital

Girls

Kylan Aisenbrey, Billings

Theresa Stewart Sings Good, Billings

Amanda & Rider Warren, Hardin

Stephanie & Mitchell Thurman, Laurel

Ashlee Boucher-White and Christopher White, Livingston

Boys

Presley & Derek Anderson, Billings

Jazmine Noonan, Billings

Asia Johnson and Tyson Henry, Billings

Yvette Ward and Lamar Old Elk, Crow Agency

Ariel and Jordan Fitzgerald, Shepherd

Hannah Ware and Colton Roebling, Hardin

