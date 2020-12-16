 Skip to main content
Births at Billings hospitals

Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Anna Sorenson and Curtis Beyer, Billings

Eva Hoops and Vernon Fisher Jr., Hardin

Jasmyne Two Moons and Jayden Sheridan, Lame Deer

Celeste Johnson and Benjamin Mccluskey, Glendive

Boys

Molly and John Fitzpatrick, Billings

Cassidy and Quinn Shumway, Billings

Rachel Evans and Jeremy Greenfield, Billings

Kendra Bowman and Clinton Monroe Jr., Billings

Cheney and Brandon Barnett, Roundup

Brittani and Kevin King, Billings

Sarah and Thomas Moran, Billings

Jessica Dunn and Cole Hughey II, Sidney

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Destiny and Nicholas Caine, Billings

Katrina Frickle and Cordell Beaumont, Billings

