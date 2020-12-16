Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Anna Sorenson and Curtis Beyer, Billings
Eva Hoops and Vernon Fisher Jr., Hardin
Jasmyne Two Moons and Jayden Sheridan, Lame Deer
Celeste Johnson and Benjamin Mccluskey, Glendive
Boys
Molly and John Fitzpatrick, Billings
Cassidy and Quinn Shumway, Billings
Rachel Evans and Jeremy Greenfield, Billings
Kendra Bowman and Clinton Monroe Jr., Billings
Cheney and Brandon Barnett, Roundup
Brittani and Kevin King, Billings
Sarah and Thomas Moran, Billings
Jessica Dunn and Cole Hughey II, Sidney
St. Vincent Healthcare
Girls
Destiny and Nicholas Caine, Billings
Katrina Frickle and Cordell Beaumont, Billings
