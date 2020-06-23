Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Twin girls

Brittany Two Bulls and D'Angelo Robles-Diaz, Billings

Girls

Sarah and Alex Townley, Billings

Katie and Robert Germany, Billings

Heather and Cory Stratton, Joliet

Boys

Courtney and Joshua Young, Billings

Alexandria Timm and Dustin Gribble, Billings

Bridget Sweet and Paul Houle, Billings

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Heather and Chad Landon, Billings

Hailey and Paul Burroughs, Billings

Boys

Amberlee Olson, Bridger

Jessie and Ressa Charter, Shepherd

Jennee and Chase Berg, Billings

