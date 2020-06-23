Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Twin girls
Brittany Two Bulls and D'Angelo Robles-Diaz, Billings
Girls
Sarah and Alex Townley, Billings
Katie and Robert Germany, Billings
Heather and Cory Stratton, Joliet
Boys
Courtney and Joshua Young, Billings
Alexandria Timm and Dustin Gribble, Billings
Bridget Sweet and Paul Houle, Billings
St. Vincent Healthcare
Girls
Heather and Chad Landon, Billings
Hailey and Paul Burroughs, Billings
Boys
Amberlee Olson, Bridger
Jessie and Ressa Charter, Shepherd
Jennee and Chase Berg, Billings
