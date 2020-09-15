 Skip to main content
Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girl

Brittani Johnson, Billings

Boys

Brandi and Nathan Moler, Billings

Deidra Bonogofsky and Travis Van Seminole, Ashland

April Hohn and Anthony Vogel, Billings

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Megan Howard and Jesse Lair, Billings

Jayme and Curt Kapptie, Billings

Eva Yellowtail, Billings

Boys

Elly and Brandon Wood, Billings

Tessa and Aaron Smith, Billings

Naomi and Joseph Spaulding, Billings

Alyssa Demontiney/Littlebird, Lame Deer

Lindsay and Eugene Davis, Billings

Courtney and Cameron James, Billings

