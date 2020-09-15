Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girl
Brittani Johnson, Billings
Boys
Brandi and Nathan Moler, Billings
Deidra Bonogofsky and Travis Van Seminole, Ashland
April Hohn and Anthony Vogel, Billings
St. Vincent Healthcare
Girls
Megan Howard and Jesse Lair, Billings
Jayme and Curt Kapptie, Billings
Eva Yellowtail, Billings
Boys
Elly and Brandon Wood, Billings
Tessa and Aaron Smith, Billings
Naomi and Joseph Spaulding, Billings
Alyssa Demontiney/Littlebird, Lame Deer
Lindsay and Eugene Davis, Billings
Courtney and Cameron James, Billings
