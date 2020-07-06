Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Michelle Barker and Tyson Garza, Billings
Erica and Kenneth Carlos, Billings
Aletha Padilla, Billings
Boys
Sabrina Martell and Robert Pinkerton, Poplar
Kelli and Brooks Clark, Billings
Carly and Kerry Wheatley, Lewistown
Denis Hinojosa and Cole Bronstetter, Billings
Jamie and Alex Culbertson, Poplar
Helen and Evan Joda, Billings
Hayley Busche and Kendal Miner, Livingston
Erica and Joshua Ames, Fort Peck
Tanzana Anderson and Marlin Parker, Billings
Jamie and Brad Sebek, Billings
Carmille and Brandon Armajo, Lodge Grass
St. Vincent Healthcare
Girls
Jessica and Jason Sparks, Billings
Clover and Shaun Kostelecky, Billings
Rachel and Jesse Ott, Billings
Teresa BirdinGround and Al Take the Horse, Hardin
Christina and Rhys Benson, Billings
Boys
Whitney LaMere and Dustin Rodarte, Billings
Skye Pierce and Tyler Preston, Billings
Adrianna and Dylan Dekievit, Billings
Lynsie Stoldorf, Billings
Morgan Gray and Walter Coronity II, Billings
Nancy Natali and Erick Ochoa, Billings
Pam and Andrew Roberts, Lewistown
Twin girl and boy
Mackinzie and Kirt Christmann
