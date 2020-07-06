Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Michelle Barker and Tyson Garza, Billings

Erica and Kenneth Carlos, Billings

Aletha Padilla, Billings

Boys

Sabrina Martell and Robert Pinkerton, Poplar

Kelli and Brooks Clark, Billings

Carly and Kerry Wheatley, Lewistown

Denis Hinojosa and Cole Bronstetter, Billings

Jamie and Alex Culbertson, Poplar

Helen and Evan Joda, Billings

Hayley Busche and Kendal Miner, Livingston

Erica and Joshua Ames, Fort Peck

Tanzana Anderson and Marlin Parker, Billings

Jamie and Brad Sebek, Billings

Carmille and Brandon Armajo, Lodge Grass

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Jessica and Jason Sparks, Billings

Clover and Shaun Kostelecky, Billings

Rachel and Jesse Ott, Billings

Teresa BirdinGround and Al Take the Horse, Hardin

Christina and Rhys Benson, Billings

Boys

Whitney LaMere and Dustin Rodarte, Billings

Skye Pierce and Tyler Preston, Billings

Adrianna and Dylan Dekievit, Billings

Lynsie Stoldorf, Billings

Morgan Gray and Walter Coronity II, Billings

Nancy Natali and Erick Ochoa, Billings

Pam and Andrew Roberts, Lewistown

Twin girl and boy

Mackinzie and Kirt Christmann

