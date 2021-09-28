 Skip to main content
Births at Billings hospitals

Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Kelsie and Michael Elgersma, Billings 

Alysa Marvidikis, Harlowton 

Boys

Emily and Trace Brady, Billings 

Abby Coffee and Bjorn Schou, Billings 

Isabella Hanvold and Harold Basiak, Billings 

Carli and Weston Molter, Billings 

Bailey Doney and William DeCelles, Malta 

Rebekah and Parker Broyles, Laurel 

Janessa and Ryan Fawcett, Billings 

St. Vincent Healthcare

Twin Girls

Shawnna Zimmerman and Michael Karolewics, Sidney

Girl

Veronika Mack and Tobias Woods, Hysham

Boy

Elly and Erik Zitnik, Billings

