Births at Billings hospitals

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Thu and Skylor Spomer, Billings

Carissa and Ari Robertson, Billings

Boys

Alexandria Knaub and Ezekiel Stauduhar, Billings

Kelcy and Travis Dunham, Billings

Elizabeth and James Irish, Hysham

Ashley and Joseph LaRue, Edgar

