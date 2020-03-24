Births at Billings hospitals

Births at Billings hospitals

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Marian Lyman and Michael Kirst, Billings

Jessica Newton and Tyrell Aigner, Shepherd

Ashley and Nathan Williams, Billings

Kelsey and Skylar Reiter, Billings

Boys

Cortani and DJ Martin, Brusett

Sonja Peters and Jhett Paulson, Billings

