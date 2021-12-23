Births Births at Billings hospitals Billings Gazette Dec 23, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save St. Vincent HospitalGirlAngela Eddy, BillingsBoyShannon Williams and Aaron Edmunds, Laurel 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Births Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Dec 18, 2021 Births at Billings hospitals Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Dec 16, 2021 Births at Billings hospitals Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Dec 21, 2021 Births at Billings hospitals Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Dec 14, 2021 Births at Billings hospitals Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Dec 4, 2021 Births at Billings hospitals Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Dec 17, 2021 Births at Billings hospitals Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Dec 11, 2021 Births at Billings hospitals Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Dec 7, 2021 Births at Billings hospitals Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Dec 15, 2021 Births at Billings hospitals Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Dec 2, 2021 Births at Billings hospitals