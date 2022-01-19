Births Births at Billings hospitals Billings Gazette Jan 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save St. Vincent HospitalGirlsEmily Lee and Daniel Partin, BillingsBeatriz and Marvin Quintanilla, BillingsBoysAmberly Cantrell and Tyler Shull, BillingsKaley and Samuel Roundface, Billings 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Births Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Jan 12, 2022 Births at Billings hospitals Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Jan 15, 2022 Births at Billings hospitals Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Jan 11, 2022 Births at Billings hospitals Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Dec 31, 2021 Births at Billings hospitals Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Jan 4, 2022 Births at Billings hospitals Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Jan 5, 2022 Births at Billings hospitals Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Dec 21, 2021 Births at Billings hospitals Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Dec 23, 2021 Births at Billings hospitals