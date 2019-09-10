Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Vernice Hugs and Terrace Yazzie, Hardin
April and Keith Baker, Billings
Tatianna Felix and Gabriel Gallego, Billings
Boys
Katie and Thad Lensing, Billings
Alyssa and Stephan Bruce, Billings
Eva Hoops and Vernon Fisher Jr., Hardin
Reta and Andrew Baker, Hardin
St. Vincent Healthcare
Girls
Mark and Heidi Wilkins, Billings
Haley Murdock and Kenneth Nilles, Billings
Elvalyn Shotgun and Leroy Brady Jr., Lame Deer
Joseph and Amy Beeson, Billings
Angela and Miles Babcock, Billings
Elizabeth and Joshua Brakebush, Billings
Brittany Dixon, Billings
Boys
Calesta Redneck and Sage Spang, Colstrip
Kristen and Blake Niederklein, Colstrip