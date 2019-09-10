{{featured_button_text}}

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Vernice Hugs and Terrace Yazzie, Hardin

April and Keith Baker, Billings

Tatianna Felix and Gabriel Gallego, Billings

Boys

Katie and Thad Lensing, Billings

Alyssa and Stephan Bruce, Billings

Eva Hoops and Vernon Fisher Jr., Hardin

Reta and Andrew Baker, Hardin

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Mark and Heidi Wilkins, Billings

Haley Murdock and Kenneth Nilles, Billings

Elvalyn Shotgun and Leroy Brady Jr., Lame Deer

Joseph and Amy Beeson, Billings

Angela and Miles Babcock, Billings

Elizabeth and Joshua Brakebush, Billings

Brittany Dixon, Billings

Boys

Calesta Redneck and Sage Spang, Colstrip

Kristen and Blake Niederklein, Colstrip

