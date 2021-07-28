 Skip to main content
Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center 

Girls

Alexandrea Raymond and Matthew Garcia, Laurel

Amanda Keiss and Nik Coscia, Columbus

Brittney and Clayton Trimble, Laurel 

Amy Campbell and Rodney Ketterling, Billings

Boys

Rachel and Dru Grover, Billings  

Jamie and Ross Reede, Billings 

Janell and Jacques Cerise, Billings 

Twins - boy and girl

Rachel and Alex Lindemann, Billings 

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Marie and Jeff Koupal, Billings

Sarah and Jeremy Krebs, Hardin

Boys

Sierra Barrier and James Seavy, Billings

