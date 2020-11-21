Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Caitlin and Cole Moller, Billings
Nema Rogers and Elias Plain Bull, Billings
Martika Pretty Paint and Dominc Flatmouth Jr., Hardin
Nicki Devous and Rick Johnson, Billings
Jessica and Jason Loyning, Billings
Boys
Jessica Old Elk and Jacob Bishop, Hardin
Ambor and Nathan Church, Billings
Tierra Ferrell and Marcus Johnson, Billings
Jessica Rogers, Billings
Olivia Plain Bull and Cameron Backer, Lame Deer
