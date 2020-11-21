 Skip to main content
Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Caitlin and Cole Moller, Billings

Nema Rogers and Elias Plain Bull, Billings

Martika Pretty Paint and Dominc Flatmouth Jr., Hardin

Nicki Devous and Rick Johnson, Billings

Jessica and Jason Loyning, Billings

Boys

Jessica Old Elk and Jacob Bishop, Hardin

Ambor and Nathan Church, Billings

Tierra Ferrell and Marcus Johnson, Billings

Jessica Rogers, Billings

Olivia Plain Bull and Cameron Backer, Lame Deer

