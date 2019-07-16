St. Vincent Healthcare
Twin Girls
Jade Nelson and Shane Ellis, Billings
Girls
Brenna Maze and Sean O'Grady, Park City
Boys
Savaya Ah-Mai, Billings
Ariel and Nathaniel Deputy, Lodge Grass
Haley Moreno and Joseph Thomas, Fromberg
St. Vincent Healthcare
Twin Girls
Jade Nelson and Shane Ellis, Billings
Girls
Brenna Maze and Sean O'Grady, Park City
Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
Boys
Savaya Ah-Mai, Billings
Ariel and Nathaniel Deputy, Lodge Grass
Haley Moreno and Joseph Thomas, Fromberg
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.