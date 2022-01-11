 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births at Billings hospitals
Births

Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Meaghan and Brandon Loomis, Billings

Toby O’Rourke and D.J. Clark, Billings 

Bobbi Flying and Eric Stiffarm, Billings 

Virginia and Robbie Crigamire of Billings

Boys

Renesa and Leon Takes Horse, Billings 

Ciera and Matthew Sommerlatte of Absarokee

Madison Johnson and Micah Sanchez of Billings

St. Vincent Hospital

Girls

Susie and David Megorden, Billings

Kasandra and Daniel Kessel, Billings

Tami Crittendon and Damian Beartusk, Billings

Meagan and Gage Henderson, Billings

Meredith and Garrett Lucas, Billings

Annastasia Frisch, Billings

Boys

Alissa Weatherwax and Nathan Ross, Billings

Asante and Levi Flinn, Hardin

Stephanie and Andrew Torgerson, Colstrip

Kristi and Mitchel Kaufman, Billings

Malisa Stark and Christopher Chapman, Billings

