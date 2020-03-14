Births at Billings hospitals

Births at Billings hospitals

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Erica and Ryan Nafts, Billings

Nicole Wetselline and Oklahoma Chalepah, Hardin

Boys

Andrea and John Gizicki, Billings

Lauren Rucker and Tad Stichman, Billings

Jessica and Justin Hersrud, Billings

Angel and Justus Keele, Laurel

