Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Janey & Robert Busch - Billings

Courtney & Chris Irvine - Billings

Samantha Webb & Brendan McCarthy - Billings

Julia & Rick Haluszka - Billings

Boys

Caitlin Rock Above Birdingroun & Dairian Decrane - Crow

Jennifer Reinhart & Johnathan Strahan - Billings

Taliah Ramirez - Billings

Mikaela Birtell - Hason Edwards - Billings

Lanica McKeen & Tommy WolfBlack - Billings

Yasway Whitewolf & Elijah Hunter - Wyola

Aspen & Andrew Walker - Billings

Michelle & Paul Reinhardt - Billings

Brittany Wetstein & Connor Berst - Silesia

Taylor Haynes & Kelly Massey - Billings

Brittaney & Dustin Taylor - Billings

Monica & Chris Reed - Billings

Whitney & Bryan Cook - Billings

Vanetta Walks & Jay Cooper - Billings

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Megan and Pete Mitchell, Billings

Marissa and Chris Morford, Miles City

Aubrie Green and Seth Currier, Colstrip

Boys

Jada Plainfeather and Stephen RedWolf, Crow Agency

Lisa Eagle and Jesse DeMarrias Sr., Wolf Point

Sarah and Daniel Meuchel, Billings

Ashley and Travis Barchenger, Laurel

