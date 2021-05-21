Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Janey & Robert Busch - Billings
Courtney & Chris Irvine - Billings
Samantha Webb & Brendan McCarthy - Billings
Julia & Rick Haluszka - Billings
Boys
Caitlin Rock Above Birdingroun & Dairian Decrane - Crow
Jennifer Reinhart & Johnathan Strahan - Billings
Taliah Ramirez - Billings
Mikaela Birtell - Hason Edwards - Billings
Lanica McKeen & Tommy WolfBlack - Billings
Yasway Whitewolf & Elijah Hunter - Wyola
Aspen & Andrew Walker - Billings
Michelle & Paul Reinhardt - Billings
Brittany Wetstein & Connor Berst - Silesia
Taylor Haynes & Kelly Massey - Billings
Brittaney & Dustin Taylor - Billings
Monica & Chris Reed - Billings
Whitney & Bryan Cook - Billings
Vanetta Walks & Jay Cooper - Billings
St. Vincent Healthcare
Girls
Megan and Pete Mitchell, Billings
Marissa and Chris Morford, Miles City
Aubrie Green and Seth Currier, Colstrip
Boys
Jada Plainfeather and Stephen RedWolf, Crow Agency
Lisa Eagle and Jesse DeMarrias Sr., Wolf Point
Sarah and Daniel Meuchel, Billings
Ashley and Travis Barchenger, Laurel