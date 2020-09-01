 Skip to main content
Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girl

Briana Coe and Brandon Fullerton, Billings

Twin boys

Sara and Martin Schauermann, Cody, Wyo.

Boy

Dalaney and Bryndon Rogers, Crow Agency

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Nikki Buer and Trent Haralson, Billings

Becky and Steven Kunz, Huntley

Boys

Brianna Santistevan and Chris Delgadillo, Billings

Madison and Carsen Colgrove, Billings

Andrea and Dan Dugan, Billings

Laine Patterson and Wyatt Bryan, Billings

